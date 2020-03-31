Flag flown to honor local first responders

The American Flags and Poles store in Marietta provided a flag that honors the first responders of Washington County.

Noted on the flag are Corrections, Dispatch, EMS, Nurses, Firefighters, Police, and Military.

A ceremony was held at the flagpole in front of the Marietta city building at the corner of 3rd and Putnam streets.

Members of the Marietta Fire Department, Marietta Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, and Mayor Josh Schlicher were in attendance.

The flag is a way to honor the hard work of first responders, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This flag actually represents the true grit of Marietta," said Sylvi Caporale, owner of American Flags and Poles. "The people here are people who come together and help constantly in all different kinds of situations. Right now, we are in a crisis, and the first-responders are being overworked in many areas, and we may have more issues to come."

The flag is flying on the pole alongside the American flag and the state flag of Ohio.