Floral designer talks about job she loves

Most people heave sent flowers to someone special in their lives, but have you ever wondered who puts those extravagant arrangements together?

Kitty Wheeler is a self-taught floral designer working at Mackenzie’s Flowerworks and gifts in Vienna.

She has been making floral arrangements for nearly 30 years, and she said she loves it because every day is something different.

When it comes to designing, Wheeler said she prefers creating her own arrangements rather than following templates.

“It’s just best to me to make your own,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said she prefers Mother’s Day over the other big flower holiday, Valentine’s Day, because the arrangements are more diverse.

“Vases are the more common ones that people want in a Mother's Day arrangement," she said. "The pinks, the purples, yellows, that's what they want in their vases. It can consist of stocks, snaps, daisies, gerberas, astemarias, fillers of any kind.”

When the shop is busy, Wheeler said she can arrange a vase in about “10 to 15 minutes at the most.”