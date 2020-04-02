Food pantry for food-service workers

A food pantry is being held for workers who have been displaced by the COVID-19 virus.

"It was a need," said Angie Burgy, one of the organizers. "All of us doing it are usually the Toys for Tots clan. We had to cancel all of our fundraisers because of the virus, so we decided to shift gears and go another way"

The organizers received a Mid Ohio Valley COVID 19 Recovery Fund Grant that was available specifically to help food service workers.

The distribution is by appointment only from 4:30-6:30 P.M. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Sixpence Pub and Eatery in Parkersburg.

To pick up the food, you must provide a photo ID and a check stub or name badge to prove employment.

The number to call to make an appointment is 304-488-9684.