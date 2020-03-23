"Football Frenzy" wins Associated Press award

WTAP's Zide's "Football Frenzy" high school football highlight show is the winner of an Ohio Associated Press APME award for 2019.

The September 20 broadcast, anchored by Sports Director Jim Wharton and Duncan Goldberg, won an award for Best Sportscast in the APME Television Division II.

The awards for the 2019 calendar year were announced Monday by the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors. Nearly 300 entries in the annual broadcast contest were submitted by two dozen broadcast stations.