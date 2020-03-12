UPDATE: Former corrections officer sentenced to prison for sex charges

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that a former Meigs County corrections officer, Larry Tucker, has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison for sexual battery, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and theft in office.

“He deserves every day of this sentence,” Yost said. “I presume that he knows how to pick out an orange jumpsuit that fits.”

Tucker worked as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer at the time of the offenses. Tucker sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers between January 2011 and November 2017.

On May 3, 2019, Tucker was found guilty of:

Six counts of kidnapping

Five counts of sexual battery

Five counts of attempted sexual battery

Four counts of gross sexual imposition

One count of soliciting

One count of attempting to compel prostitution

One count of theft in office.

The case was prosecuted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Section following an investigation by Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

UPDATE: 05/03/19

A former corrections officer in Meigs County has been found guilty of 24 charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and theft, all while in office.

Larry D. Tucker, 55, of Pomeroy, worked as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer.

The Ohio Attorney General's office says Tucker sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault 12 different inmates and/or probationers between January 2011 and November 2017.

The jury found him guilty on six counts of kidnapping, five counts of sexual battery, five counts of attempted sexual battery, four counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of soliciting, one count of attempting to compel prostitution and one count of theft in office.

"This predator, masquerading as a jailer and a probation officer, should now find himself on the opposite side of iron bars,” Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Tucker's bond was revoked. A sentencing date has not yet been set in this case.

Tucker also faces further proceedings on sexually violent predator specifications contained in the indictment, which will be presented to the court.

Tucker is facing more than 100 years in prison. If Tucker is found guilty of the specifications, additional time in prison may be added to the court’s sentence.

ORIGINAL STORY: 05/07/18

A former corrections and probation officer in Meigs County is indicted on 28 charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted 11 women.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Larry D. Tucker, 55, of Pomeroy, was indicted on the following 28 charges:

Kidnapping, six counts, felonies of the first degree

Sexual battery, six counts, felonies of the third degree

Gross sexual imposition (GSI), five counts, felonies of the fourth degree

Attempted sexual battery, five counts, felonies of the fourth degree

Attempted compelling prostitution, four counts, felonies of the fourth degree

Soliciting, one count, misdemeanor of the third degree

Theft in office, one count, felony of the fifth degree

Tucker was arrested this weekend in Ashland County, after he allegedly sexually assaulted, or attempted to assault, 11 different female inmates and probationers.

Investigators say the crimes allegedly happened between January 2011 and November 2017, when Tucker worked as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer.

Evidence of alleged theft in office by Tucker was also uncovered during the investigation.