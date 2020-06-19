Former OSHP Marietta post commander arrested on domestic-violence charge

A former commander of the Marietta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, police record show.

Carlos Smith, 46, who commanded the Marietta post in 2013, was arrested Wednesday by police in Jackson Township, in Stark County, Ohio.

Police said he allegedly held his wife underwater in a pool during an argument at their home in Canton.

He was taken to the Stark County jail and later appeared in Massillon Municipal Court.

He was released on a $10,00 bond and ordered to avoid contact with his wife.

Smith has a pretrial hearing scheduled for July 14.