UPDATE: Memorial service for former Ohio State Representative this weekend

UPDATE: 7/08/2020

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A memorial service will be held former State Representative Andy Thompson on Saturday, July 11 at the Marietta Shrine Club from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. Thompson died at age 57 in May.

Thompson was known as an active member of his community and lifelong resident of Washington County. He was a republican member of the Ohio House of Representatives, serving in the 95th district for three two-year terms. Before his time in state office, he served on Marietta City Council.

The service is being hosted by the Harrison County Republican Party who commented on Facebook that, “[Thompson’s] sudden passing in May left those who knew him in shock. He was a good friend to Harrison County working hard for our interests and visiting whenever invited.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/13/2020

Former State Representative Andy Thompson died Wednesday at age 57 of unknown causes.

J. Michael Webber, the Chair of the Washington County Republican Party, says Thompson was a mentor.

“He was a strong advocate for individual liberty, a strong advocate for the constitutional republic that we’re still blessed to live in. His great intellect and his seemingly unbound energies kept him moving across the state and across our country,” said Webber.

Sheriff Larry Mincks knew Thompson and worked with him.

“He was very pro-law enforcement and he was pro-people. Pro-Washington County. He was always doing whatever he could to make this a better place to live. He was an outstanding individual, and very smart,” said Sheriff Mincks.

