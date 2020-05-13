Former Ohio State Representative dies at 57 years-old

Former State Representative Andy Thompson died Wednesday at age 57 of unknown causes.

Thompson was known as an active member of his community and lifelong resident of Washington County. He was a republican member of the Ohio House of Representatives, serving in the 95th district for 3 2-year terms. Before his time in state office he served on Marietta City Council.

J. Michael Webber, the Chair of the Washington County Republican Party, says Thompson was a mentor.

“He was a strong advocate for individual liberty, a strong advocate for the constitutional republic that we’re still blessed to live in. His great intellect and his seemingly unbound energies kept him moving across the state and across our country,” said Webber.

Sheriff Larry Mincks knew Thompson and worked with him.

“He was very pro-law enforcement and he was pro-people. Pro-Washington County. He was always doing whatever he could to make this a better place to live. He was an outstanding individual, and very smart,” said Sheriff Mincks