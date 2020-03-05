Former UAW President Gary Jones charged with corruption

Federal prosecutors have charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million.

He was charged Thursday in a document titled a criminal “information,” which signals that a guilty plea is likely.

Jones has been under scrutiny for months. He quit his post in November, after agents over the summer conducted a public search of his suburban Detroit home.

Key allies also have pleaded guilty as part of the government’s sweeping corruption probe.

The court filing against Jones describes a scheme to pocket cash and enjoy luxuries, starting in 2010, before he rose to the presidency.

