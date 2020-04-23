Former WVU nurse on assignment in Washington state

Taylor Williams graduated from Parkersburg South High School, and wanted to become a nurse while attending West Virginia University.

Taylor decided to become a traveling nurse, and currently that has caused her to end up in one of the original coronavirus hot spots in the United States.

She is currently on assignment at Swedish Hospital which is located in Washington state, where she has shifted to an in-patient nurse in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things around Taylor change daily, and she is still getting acclimated to that part of her job.

"A lot of different viruses obviously we see, have standards of care," said Williams. "But here, we're like 'how is this spreading? What do we need to do to protect ourselves? What's the treatment for this?' And every day update, 'okay this is what we're doing now, this is what we're changing', as far as personal protective equipment goes."

Usually travel nurse assignments are for about 14 weeks, and Taylor is set to end her assignment in June. Even during the pandemic, they will not force her to stay in Washington, so when this assignment ends, she will be able to continue to assist patients elsewhere.

Taylor is thankful for all the support she has gotten during this time, specifically from the Seattle community, and even back home in West Virginia.

"The community here (in Washington) has been amazing," Taylor said. "With the local restaurants, they're donating a lot of food to the hospital, all the health care workers. It's just like community supporting community, we will eat out on our days off to help keep businesses going."