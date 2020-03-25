Fort Boreman Park vandalized

Several areas of Fort Boreman Park have been vandalized with spray paint.

Examples of the damage include swastikas painted on various surfaces, as well as curse-words and other expletives. At least one picnic table and one sign were painted with graffiti and multiple trees and benches have been tagged.

A small footbridge on one of the trails also had inappropriate images and expletives sprayed onto it.

The Parkersburg Police are investigating the vandalism. Chief Joe Martin says no suspects have been identified, but the suspects are likely juveniles. They are also believed to have been driving a red Mercedes.

WTAP will be speaking with officials on the case tomorrow. Stick with us online and on air as we learn more.

