Four arrested in Athens County drug raid

Four arrests are made-and a large quantity of drugs and weapons seized-in a search Thursday just outside of Athens, Ohio.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says 29 year-old Ezekiel "Zeke"

Smith, 37 year-old Brandie Swaro, 46 year-old James Howerton and 26 year-old Andrea Woods were all caught Thursday when authorities searched a home in The Plains.

Smith is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of theft and one count of identity fraud.

Swaro, was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She has now beencharged with Complicity to Drug Trafficking a felony of the 2nd degree.

Howerton was arrested and has been charged with Permitting Drug Abuse a felony of the 5th degree.

Woods was arrested on four active warrants for two counts of Failure to Appear on charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and two counts of Theft Without Consent.

Sheriff Smith says the search turned up 23 grams of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia-and prescription narcotics including Xanax Xanax and Suboxone packaged for sale.

Deputies also recovered a .380 handgun and two other firearms within the residence. All items seized are being sent for laboratory testing with additional charges pending those results.

The county's criminal interdiction and major crimes units took part in Thursday's raid.