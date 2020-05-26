Fourth of July City Park Carnival canceled for 2020

Another local summer event has had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The July 4th Carnival at City Park, held by the American Legion Post 15, has been canceled for the summer of 2020.

The event was initially supposed to be from July 1 through July 5.

The Legion waited as long as they could, but due to the lack of a timeline for large gatherings to be allowed, they had to make the tough decision to cancel.

"It was kind of up to me to make the decision pretty much," said Roger Loughery of the American Legion. "I waited as long as I could, just to see that they would drop the restrictions. I know I've had a lot of people ask me about coming to play bingo. A lot of people look forward to that all year, they save quarters all year."

The Legion is still planning on having the event back at the park in 2021.