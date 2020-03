Freedom Missionary Baptist Church in Belpre hosts its 10th annual free clothing giveaway.

Church members put this together every year in the spring and the fall just to help out local families and people in the community in need of these items.

There are clothes for women, men, and children in all sizes.

For information on how to donate or pick up clothes. Contact, Kay Harris 740-989-2127 or Linda Heeter 740-551-9737.