Friendship Kitchen sees more traffic during pandemic

The North Parkersburg Baptist Church continues to distribute meals and other necessities to the community through the Friendship Kitchen.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Friendship Kitchen has started to see more traffic than usual.

Most of their meals are delivered as soon as they open, and the volunteer staff has continued to work very hard to make sure the community is supported during these times.

"They always wanted to come over and volunteer, but they couldn't," said Susan Meredith, who works with the Friendship Kitchen. "So, we had, our teachers are outside, we still have two teachers that are outside. But, they have really helped out with bringing things, and volunteering."

The Friendship Kitchen continues to operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.