Frontier Communications announces bankruptcy filing

Frontier Communications filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

The company said it hopes the protection will allow it to reorganize more than $10 billion in debt while continuing operations.

"With this agreement with our bondholders, we can now focus on executing our strategy to drive operational efficiencies and position our business for long-term growth,” Frontier President Bernie Han said. “At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the entire

business community, and our team is focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers."

Frontier sent a letter to the West Virginia Public Service Commission stating that it is not going out of business and is taking these steps to position the company for long-term success.

“All Frontier customers need to know that the bankruptcy filing will not affect their service," PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a statement. "The Commission will be closely monitoring this proceeding to ensure that West Virginians will not see any disruption of service.”

Frontier said it will continue to provide phone and data service to West Virginia customers and there will be no interruptions to 911 service. The company also said it will not change rates customers are charged for service.

Frontier said it will sell its Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana operations at the end of April. The statement does not mention any plans to sell operations in our region.