Frontier High School honors seniors with painted field

Frontier High School, like other schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley, wanted to make sure their seniors were properly honored.

It started off as just lighting up the football field, but since they had extra time, and extra paint, they went ahead and painted the football field with all 42 seniors' names.

The staff at Frontier really feels bad for what the students have missed out on, and they were hoping this would brighten their spirits.

"The kids never had prom, spring sports, didn’t get to ring the bell," said Roger Kirkpatrick, Athletic Director for the Frontier Local School District. "They got cheated a lot this year so we wanted to do something special for our kids."

The drone footage of the event, shot by local resident Phil Petty, has been circulating the internet, and the video has gotten over 12,000 views.

Kirkpatrick is proud of how the staff and students have handled the event, and the pandemic.

"It took a lot of time," Kirkpatrick said. "Mr. Morris did a great job of measuring everything out. And it came out perfect. so, I'm proud of us, I’m proud of our kids, I’m proud of our school district, and hopefully this will end soon."

Frontier will hold a modified graduation on May 22.