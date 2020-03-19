Funeral homes starting to limit larger gatherings

While funeral homes are not directly affected by the large gathering ban from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Leavitt Funeral Homes are still taking those precautions.

They have started to limit gatherings for funeral services indoors to be private, and only for immediate family members.

Family members that are showing symptoms of an sort, are advised to stay at home, as some services may begin to be filmed and live streamed on their website.

Leavitt Funeral Home has signs around their building reminding guests to keep sanitized.

"Funeral homes are technically not under the guidelines," said Jon Leavitt, owner and director of Leavitt Funeral Homes. "What we're seeing is that even the gatherings are not even that large. We're actually setting up our large chapels, so fortunately we have some large chapels for our families, so we're setting them up so that they're not in close proximity."