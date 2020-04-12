Galia County Sheriff's Office solves alpaca shooting, brings little girl new alpaca

A little girl in Gallia County recently lost a beloved pet when someone shot and killed her alpaca at her family’s home on Gage Road in Patriot.

According to a post on the Galia County Sheriff's Facebook page, the alpaca was shot on April 7th and died from its wounds.

The pet had been given to the little girl as a gift after a fight with cancer.

Sunday, with the help of Four Seasons Veterinary Clinic, the sheriff's office delivered a new alpaca to the little girl.

While the post says the lost pet can't be replaced, it also says deputies were able to brighten a little girl’s Easter.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office was able to identified the individuals responsible for the shooting. They will be facing charges.

WTAP has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment. We hope to hear from them soon.