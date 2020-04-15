Girl Scouts gifting unsold cookies to Camden Clark during pandemic

Every year, Girl Scouts around the country decide how many boxes of cookies they will order to sell. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, troops have had to cancel the booth sales that typically occur outside of grocery stores and other popular locations. As a result, many scouts are now left holding their inventories of unsold boxes.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, the council that oversees troops in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has decided to gift those cookies to local first responders, healthcare workers, and non-profit organizations, including employees at Camden Clark Medical Center. To be able to do so, they are asking members of the community to contribute donations online to cover the cost of the boxes. To make a contribution, click the related link on the right.

Thanks to a donation of $1,500 from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, Troop 35267 in Parkersburg will be donating approximately 100 boxes of cookies to Camden Clark employees on Thursday, April 16. That’s in addition to those that have already been donated to the hospital’s radiology department. According to member development manager Natalie

In addition to hospitals, Mid-Ohio Valley troops are donating cookies to the Vienna Police Department, grocery stores, food bank workers, and more.

According to Candace Nelson, the council’s director of marketing, the idea to donate the cookies came directly from the girls themselves.

“This idea has been shared amongst our scouts since the health pandemic started...They were really looking for a way to give back and help these individuals, who could be their moms and dads, friends of the family, classmates’ families. They know these people and the money stays in their local community. We heard from enough of them that we decided we were going to make it happen and help the people who always are helping us,” Nelson said.

As an organization, the Girl Scouts often encourages girls to take leadership roles in their projects, and the cookie donation program is another opportunity for them to bring their own ideas to fruition.

“With a lot of what we do at Girl Scouts, we aim to have it girl-led. Girls know what they want, what they’re interested in. And if we listen to them and take their ideas and just help them move forward, we often have the best outcome,” Nelson said.