Give Local MOV is May 5th

Give Local MOV is a day of fundraising put on by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. This year it will be May 5th.

The money raised will be given to the 55 participating non-profit organizations.

Since Give Local MOV was started in 2014, more than 1.5 million dollars has been raised for area organizations. Last year, the campaign raised more than 361,000 dollars.

The Community Foundation hopes that people will consider donating.

"This giving day, we know it is more important than ever to try to raise support and awareness for those local agencies," said Julie Posey, PACF's Development and Communications Officer. "Some of them, they are directly responding to the COVID-19 concerns. While others may not be directly responding, but they are being impacted by the close downs, the stay at home orders."

If you would like to see the full list of sponsors, learn more about the participating organizations, or make a donation on May 5th, visit the link to the right of the article.

If you have any questions or would like more details, contact Julie Posey at 304-428-4438.

