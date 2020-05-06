Give Local MOV reaches new highs for money raised and donations

The Give Local MOV event came to an end yesterday, and with that, they experienced their best year in both donations and money raised.

They have announced that they have raised over $460 thousand and have pulled in more than 1,500 donations from the people in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

Nonprofits participating in Give Local MOV 2020 included 54 area groups with missions supporting animals; arts and culture; community improvement; education; environment; health; human services; and youth development. Organizations invited to participate were those with a charitable fund associated with Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s family of funds.

Organizations raising the most funds included: FaithLink, Parkersburg YMCA, and Parkersburg Art Center. Organizations with the most online donors included: Parkersburg Art Center, FaithLink, and the Children’s Home Society of WV – Parkersburg.

While final numbers are still being confirmed, the FaithLink organization is the apparent winner of the Top Online Fundraiser award for the event with nearly $44,000 raised, and the Parkersburg Art Center, the apparent winner of the Top Number of Online Donors award, with 128 donors. The PACF will be adding an additional $1,000 to each of their award checks in recognition of their achievements.

The PACF says that they are excited and humbled by the generosity of the community during the pandemic.