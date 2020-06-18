Glenville State College's plan for the fall semester

Glenville State College students will return to campus for the fall 2020 semester that begins Monday, August 17.

“While we at GSC wish to provide a controlled and safe environment, we will also strive to retain the sense of community and belonging that the campus has always been known for. I think that is demonstrated in our reopening plan,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Marty Carver. “Additional information regarding athletics and other campus events is forthcoming and under careful consideration as we continue to make plans to reunite the Pioneer family this fall,” he added.

Residential students will begin returning to campus in August through a phased move-in process that may include COVID-19 screening and/or testing. Students will also be required to obey all social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.

In an effort to curtail any subsequent wave of Coronavirus, the schedule for the fall semester will feature no Fall Recess and students will not return to campus for the remainder of the semester after they return home for Thanksgiving Break. Instead, faculty will hold one week of virtual instruction to complete the semester, followed by final exams, which will also be conducted virtually.

All education abroad trips have been canceled for the fall semester.

Dates and additional information about modifications to courses, residence life, dining services, and more can be found on GSC’s website.

The academic calendar for Spring 2021 is currently under review with more information about any decisions to alter that schedule expected by mid-July.