Stocks open broadly higher after Monday’s historic loss

tocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after plunging to their worst loss in more than three decades.

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow talks on Monday at Washington, D.C. about offering money to help airlines that have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. (Source: CNN)

The Dow industrials added 150 points, or 0.7%, a day after dropping nearly 3,000.

Markets are continuing to whipsaw because of uncertainty over how badly the coronavirus will hit the economy.

European markets are lower and Asian markets ended mixed after a bumpy day.

Several economists say the global recession has already begun as large swaths of the economy shut down due to the virus.

The Trump administration is proposing an $850 billion stimulus plan to help the economy, sources told The Associated Press.

France is pledging $50 billion in aid for small businesses hurt by the spreading virus.

Volkswagen will close most of its plants for two weeks.

Retail sales fell 0.5% in February, indicating the consumer sector was slowing even before the coronavirus struck with force in the United States. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the February drop in sales followed a solid 0.6% gain in January.

