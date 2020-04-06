Golf courses remain open during COVID-19 pandemic

When governor Jim Justice announced the state-wide "stay-at-home" order on March 24, golf courses were not included in the businesses that were to be closed during that time.

The Worthington Golf Club in Parkersburg is taking very strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the area.

They are cleaning off every surface every day, and anyone that wishes to ride a golf cart, will ride a freshly cleaned cart by themselves.

The staff has also put measures in place that have golfers avoid touching the flag poles.

Worthington is also banning large groups from congregating on their premises, and limiting golf groups to four people.

Tournaments that were scheduled in the near future have been postponed until the end of the summer, or canceled altogether.

The staff at Worthington want to make sure that while they remain open, everyone stays safe and practices safe distancing.

"We're just trying to keep everyone smart and safe," said Tyler Merriman, general manager at Worthington Golf Club. "(We are) hoping everybody will get behind us and say, "it's nice to come out and get some fresh air, get out of the house a little bit." I think when people are practicing good policies as far as hygiene and social distancing, I think it's a safe way to have a little bit of fun during this awful time we're going through right now."

Merriman also said that while there are no plans to close golf courses, things can change each day, or even each hour.