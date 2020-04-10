The Gospel Mission Food Pantry continues to help those in need

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Gospel Mission Food Pantry in Marietta saw a major increase in people coming in. Since then, they are seeing around the normal amount of people they are use to seeing.

Even during this time of need, they are still receiving donations from the community.

The director of the pantry has a message for those who have continued to help them during this time of need.

"Thank you to each and everyone that contributes to help us be able to help others. We can not thank everybody enough.," said Candy Waite, Director of the Gospel Mission Food Pantry. "God ever so bless each and everyone that does something for us. Whether in thought, prayer or deed. It's greatly appreciated and much needed."

If you would like to donate to the food pantry, someone is available to collect donations on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30-5:30 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9-1 p.m.

If you have any questions for the food pantry, you can contact them at 740-350-4417.