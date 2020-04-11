Gospel Mission Food Pantry hosts Easter drive

The Gospel Mission Food Pantry hosted an Easter drive by for families to pull up and grab Easter baskets through their windows.

Organizers made sure to social distance and wore masks and gloves.

“It's such a joy to be able to give the kids Easter baskets especially during this time of year, its been so hard on the children and this is something that will lift their little spirits up and give them a little love and smiles during this blessed and holy time of year," said Candy Waite, Gospel Mission Food Pantry, director.

Volunteers say they were just happy to be able to do something special for the kids.

“I think it lightens up their spirit and brings joy to them even if its just for a moment," said Sussie Hitt, volunteer.

Families say they were grateful that the mission to do something like this.

All baskets and snacks were donated by the community and they had over 500 baskets.