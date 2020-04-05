Gospel Mission Food Pantry receives generous donation

The Gospel Mission Food Pantry has been in Marietta since 2011.

Two local sisters donated subway sandwiches to the mission, Saturday for anyone in the community enjoy a good bite to eat.

The mission does everything solely based on donations and are grateful for the community members who have been donating various meals all week.

"We are just so blessed that people are helping people, helping people, people today and everyday," Candy Waite, Gospel Mission Food Pantry, director.

The mission serves food Monday, Tuesday, and Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, the mission has clothes available for pick up 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and they serve food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gospel Mission Food Pantry will celebrate Easter at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 11th.