Gov. DeWine: Wearing masks shouldn't be political issue

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says wearing masks while in public during the coronavirus pandemic should not be a political issue. DeWine was reacting on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's call for "support and encouragement" for those wearing masks since they may be protecting someone vulnerable to the virus.

DeWine called those comments "spot on" and said "This is one time when we truly are all in this together. DeWine earlier issued an order for people to wear masks while shopping in stores but then reversed himself, calling the order "a bridge too far."