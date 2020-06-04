Gov. DeWine announces more Ohio openings

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that zoos, theaters, playgrounds and other indoor and outdoor facilities can reopen June 10.

The governor's directive on Thursday also applies to country clubs, museums, laser tag facilities and roller skating and ice skating rinks.

DeWine did not hold a daily briefing Thursday, but announced the openings in a prepared statement. He said the openings must be accompanied by appropriate sanitation measures and social distancing procedures since the threat of COVID-19 remains.