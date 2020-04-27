Gov. DeWine outlines plan to reopen Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says manufacturing, distribution and construction companies can begin work again next Monday as long as they follow strict health and social distancing practices.

Offices can also begin to reopen, though the governor urged companies to have employees work from home as much as possible.

Nonessential surgeries and other medical procedures that don't require an overnight hospital stay can begin again in Ohio starting Friday, along with dental and veterinarian practices.

DeWine says retail businesses can begin to reopen May 12 as long as employees are encouraged to wear masks and customers are required to do so.

Under the Ohio orders, businesses such as dine-in restaurants and bars and salons, as well as day care facilities are to remain closed for the time being, unless a variance is granted.

