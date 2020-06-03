Gov. Justice comments on statement about President Obama

During his latest daily press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice fielded a question regarding a phone call that he had taken today with President Donald Trump.

Gov. Justice made a remark -- that his office said in a press release was in jest -- to the effect that all presidents are welcome in West Virginia, except for “maybe not Barack Obama.”

After a few individuals began questioning the tone of the comment, Gov. Justice stated that the remark was made specifically in regard to the effect that he feels some of the Obama Administration’s policies regarding coal had on West Virginia.

“I want to love everybody, and by that, I mean everybody, including President Obama,” Gov. Justice said. “But, at the end of the day, what happened to West Virginia during his time in the Oval Office will take us decades and decades to recover from, if ever.”

The Obama Administration’s environmental policies relevant to the coal industry were aimed at cutting carbon emissions in an era of climate change.

