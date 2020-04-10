Gov. Justice extends executive orders to Wood County

CHARLESTON, W.Va.-(WTAP) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice late Friday afternoon announced extending executive orders issued this week to Wood County, where coronavirus cases continue to grow.
The governor named Wood among four additional counties-the others are Cabell, Wayne and Ohio-to executive orders he issued for Kanawha and Eastern West Virginia counties earlier in the week.
This extends social distancing guidelines to a five-person limitation for public gatherings, and also gives local health departments broader authority over public health matters.