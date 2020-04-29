Gov. Justice gives go-ahead to West Virginia's reopen plans

In spite of questions as to whether there's a significant decline in cases, Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia's restart from the coronavirus shutdowns is ready to go.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the state, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources, was below 3% Wednesday for the third day in a row.

That means the first week of openings, including resumption of elective surgeries by hospitals, can continue.

The second week, including openings of small businesses and professional services is set to take effect this coming Monday.

But the governor says West Virginians should keep doing what's necessary to keep those numbers down.

"You've produced numbers right in the middle of the hottest bed there could possibly be that are unprecedented," the governor said Wednesday at his daily briefing. "Now we have to do more."

Critics have said the declines should follow the 14-day guidelines established nationally.

West Virginia says future openings for weeks 3-6, including those of restaurants, will be announced in the weeks to come, and are not mandatory.