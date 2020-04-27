Gov. Justice lays out plan for re-opening West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice's plan to reopen West Virginia businesses and other public places closed after the coronavirus outbreak, is contingent on the state trending below 3%: the number of COVID-19 tests balanced against the number of positive cases for three consecutive days.

The governor, at his daily briefing Monday, said the state reached that level late last week, after mandated testing began at nursing homes across the state.

The governor says the first step in reopening the state is one he announced last week: the resumption of elective surgeries by hospitals, and testing of day care workers prior to the opening of those establishments.

"If there's an unexpected increase in COVID-19 postiive hopsitalizations, we slow, we stop or we back up," the governor said. "If there's a significant outbreak in community-based transmissions, in any area, we slow, we stop or we back up."

Justice says the last businesses that could reopen include places such as movie theaters, where mass gatherings regularly take place.

And he emphasizes West Virginians should continue social distancing, wearing face coverings, and working and staying at home.

The state's complete reopening plan can be found on our "Hot Button".