Governor DeWine: Masks now recommended, not required

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he's altering his reopening order and is making mask-wearing recommended for business employees and customers but not required.

DeWine said he changed his order after getting public input on the requirement. He says it became clear to him that a mandatory mask requirement is offensive to some Ohioans.

DeWine also said he's seeking input from groups on how to reopen restaurants as well as barber shops and salons.

Meanwhile, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House said DeWine's plan for when to reopen the state's economy disrespected the wishes of lawmakers.