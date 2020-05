Governor candidate to front-line workers: "Lunch is served"

ALTHOUGH THE WEST VIRGINIA PRIMARY IS STILL A LITTLE MORE THAN A MONTH AWAY... WITH THE COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, WE HAVEN'T SEEN A LOT OF CAMPAIGNING FROM STATEWIDE CANDIDATES.

BUT REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL HOPEFUL WOODY THRASHER CAME THROUGH TOWN TODAY, DELIVERING LUNCH TO THOSE ON THE FRONT LINES OF THE PANDEMIC.

HE VISITED W V U MEDICINE CAMDEN CLARK MEDICAL CENTER AND THE WOOD COUNTY 9 1 1 CENTER.

THRASHER SAYS FOR THE TIME BEING, HIS GOAL IS HELPING OTHERS.

<"I don't think it's a time to be overly political. I think it's a time to serve your communities. So bringing food to 911 centers, nursing homes, hospitals, we feel like we're serving our local communities.">

THRASHER IS AMONG SEVERAL REPUBLICANS CHALLENGING GOVERNOR JIM JUSTICE IN THE JUNE NINTH PRIMARY.

HE SAYS WITH THE STATE SLOWLY LIFTING RESTRICTIONS, HE EXPECTS TO DO DOOR-TO-DOOR CAMPAIGNING LATER THIS MONTH