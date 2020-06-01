Governor candidate visits local business

Woody Thrasher, a Republican candidate for Governor of West Virginia made a visit to IVS Hydro in Waverly Monday.

IVS has endorsed Thrasher in the 2020 election.

Thrasher talked to employees after their shifts about his plans if he is elected, including fixing roads, bringing in new business and bringing broadband to West Virginians.

"When I grew up, there were more manufacturing jobs in West Virginia than any other jobs, including mining. Today, there are just a fraction of those jobs left, so I think it's really important to go to those folks that are generating those manufacturing jobs, appreciate what they do, and show them there are real opportunities for growth in the future," Thrasher says.

After speaking with the employees, Thrasher answered any questions they had and went on to knock on doors in the neighborhood to introduce himself to more voters.