Governor orders nursing homes to do complete testing

Governor Jim Justice wants all West Virginia nursing homes to test all their patients and staff for COVID-19.

He issued an executive order at his daily briefing late Friday morning, after expressing frustration Thursday with positive test results of residents at several homes across the state, including one in Jackson County.

The executive order requires the Department of Health and Human Resources to test everyone, including patients and staff who already had been tested.

Earlier, the DHHR issued a statement saying laboratories will now be required to provide real time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests to local health departments.

The order, which the governor also announced Friday, requires all testing labs to be registered with the state health system.

