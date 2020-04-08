Governors address West Virginia and Ohio

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would be covering the costs of the West Virginia National Guard's emergency activities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"I want to thank President Trump for approving my request for FEMA to fund a hundred percent of emergency assistance activities for our West Virginia National Guard, that's undertaken all this great work during this COVID-19 deal that we've got going on," Justice said.

The approval comes on the heals of a bump in the positive coronavirus test rate in West Virginia. Just Tuesday, tests came back positive 3.42% of the time. Wednesday, that statistic had increased to 3.68%.

And another county in West Virginia has been identified as a hot spot for COVID-19. Marion County joins a list of six other counties under stricter guidelines for gatherings in West Virginia, by executive order.

Across the river in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine announced the death of a state worker by COVID-19. 55 year-old John Dawson was a corrections officer at Marion Correctional Institution before he died from coronavirus.

DeWine also brought up National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is April, noting that Ohio had seen a significant decrease in reports of abuse since the stay at home order. He suggested that this is likely because kids aren't spending as much time around mandatory reporters like teachers.

And one of the governor's biggest announcements came in the form of a request. DeWine is asking the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation give up $1.6 Billion to help employers recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release from DeWine's office, that sum is equivalent to all of the premiums paid by employers in 2018.

Governor DeWine also thanked Apple Wednesday for a donation of 100,000 N-95 masks.