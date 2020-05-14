Governors announce more openings

Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday said he is lifting coronavirus restrictions on gyms after business owners called his office, a day after he bent to a similar request from tanning salons.

Gyms can reopen Monday. Tanning salons, restaurants at half capacity, big-box stores, and businesses that rent all-terrain vehicles, bicycles and other outdoor recreational items can reopen Thursday. Campgrounds can also reopen for in-state residents Thursday.

Justice told reporters it is ``absolutely, 180 degrees wrong'' to suggest he is making decisions based on who calls his office.

Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says day care centers, gyms and activities such as low-impact sports leagues and horse racing will reopen this month.

DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Thursday that the decisions were made as groups studying various industries finished their reports on strategies.

DeWine said state's day care centers can reopen May 31. The centers will have reduced numbers of children in each classroom and require extra cleaning and washing of hands. DeWine says day camps can also reopen May 31. Gyms and public pools can open May 26.

On a related note, U.S. health officials have released part of some long-delayed specific guidance that schools, businesses, and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday posted a set of six ``decision tool'' documents. The one-page documents use traffic signs and other graphics to tell organizations things to consider before reopening.

The CDC has prepared more extensive, and more specific, guidance. That has not been posted.

The CDC drafted the guidance more than a month ago and it was initially shelved by the Trump administration.

