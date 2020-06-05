Governors announce more testing, openings

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says COVID-19 testing in several more counties, including Wood County, is planned for next week.

Courtesy: WVU

The Wood County time and location was not immediately disclosed, but the governor announced testing approved by the state is set for June 13 and 14.

The governor says the state is considering using excess money from the state's Medicaid fund to cover budget shortfalls, but still believes West Virginia's finances will be in good shape by the end of the current fiscal year June 30.

Gov. Mike DeWine says casinos, amusement parks and racetracks will be allowed to reopen June 19. The annual Memorial golf tournament in Dublin was approved to take place in mid-July. DeWine says outdoor theaters in the state will also be allowed to reopen once they submit a plan as other businesses have done. The state health department announced that as of Friday, Ohio has recorded nearly 37,800 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, with 2,355 confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths. The state saw nearly 500 new cases of the virus as the death count rose by 16 since Thursday.