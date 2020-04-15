Governors discuss COVID-19 trends, prisons

Governors of West Virginia and Ohio focus on topics ranging from nursing homes to prisons in their daily COVID-19 briefings Wednesday.

West Virginia leaders pledge changes, as Ohio officials did last week, to the daily updates on cases, saying those numbers will better reflect figures given them by local health departments.

And Governor Jim Justice continues to be cautious about when the state, its schools, businesses and activities can return to something approaching normality.

While reporting another death from the virus-in Marion County-he says numbers continue to trend in a positive direction. He continues, however, to watch for trends in those daily reports.

"We're not going to be able to rush right back out and get ourselves in a bigger mess than we've already been in," Justice said Wednesday. "We have prevented a catastrophic mess, and we don't want to rush right back out and do things that are going to cause us to have a relapse that would be much greater than what we've contended with the first go-round."

While more deaths have been reported at Ohio's state and federal prisons, Governor Mike DeWine says he has approved the early release of 105 inmates to relieve overcrowding and encouraging more distancing among the existing prison population.

He says those to be released meet the criteria of low-level offenders and those nearing release he established in early April.

"The director has advised me that each of the inmates that are going to be released will, in fact, be tested to determine whether or not they have COVID-19," DeWine said, "and appropriate action will be taken in regard to those results."

Both governors Wednesday reminded residents who have not already done so to respond to the annual Census count, which officially began April 1.

