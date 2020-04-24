Governors discuss how to reopen economies

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has rolled out aggressive steps to reopen daycares and restaurants without setting specific benchmarks on testing, equipment and coronavirus tracking.

The Republican governor on Friday says he wants daycares and outdoor seating at restaurants to open as soon as possible.

The strategy comes days after he announced hospitals will resume elective procedures as early as next week. He will mandate testing of all daycare staff.

Still, Justice and his administration didn't outline criteria on testing capacity, virus contact tracing and personal protective equipment availability that they were using to make their decisions.

In Columbus, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan Friday to significantly boost daily testing in Ohio, up to 22,000 a day by May 27.

DeWine says that's a result of approval of a testing procedure announced earlier this week, and a boost by a Cleveland manufacturing firm in the number of swabs produced for part of the testing process.

Both governors indicated they plan on announcing as early as Monday a plan aimed at reopening their states' economies.

Governor DeWine has indicated that may happen in his state May 1.