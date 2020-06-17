Governors discuss recent COVID-19 cases

West Virginia's overall positive test rate since March is still below 2%. But Governor Jim Justice and his advisors warn recent reports of outbreaks involving churchgoers and out-of-state travelers are signs precautions still need to be taken.

A screenshot of a color-coded map by COVID Act Now indicating each state's progress in containing COVID-19. (Source: WILX)

"We have got to realize that church is one of the biggest targets that this probably evil characteristic of a virus can target," the governor said Wednesday at a news briefings.

"They're really reflecting the outbreaks we've seen in our churches and these community congregate settings," added Dr. Clay Marsh, Coronavirus advisor. "And also some people who have traveled and come back to West Virginia from higher endemic areas."

Justice responded to a reporter's question by saying he could not rule out mandating mask wearing and walking back some of the openings he's announced since early May.

In Ohio, there's also been reports of an outbreak at a church-and a vegetable processing plant-in the western community of Springfield.

Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio is helping local health departments track down the sources of infections.

"We have hired 100 new tracers-again, wheh a health department gets a new hotspot, we can have those tracers back them up and assist them."