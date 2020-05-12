Governors continue to discuss rteopenings

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is warning of disastrous consequences if coronavirus cases spike as he sets up the most aggressive phase of his reopening plan around Memorial Day weekend.

The Republican governor on Tuesday said the state must continue lifting restrictions on businesses but offered grim predictions if the state saw a second wave of virus cases.

Justice has earmarked May 21 as a reopening day for restaurants, big-box stores, outdoor recreational rental businesses and the state's famous Hatfield-McCoy Trails.

Campgrounds and lodges will also reopen the same day but only for state residents. The latest phase of the reopening strategy falls just before Memorial Day weekend.

Ohio, meanwhile, is taking the first steps toward reviving its economy with the opening of malls and retail shops.

But if the first day of shopping on Tuesday is any indication, the restart will come at a slow pace.

Shopkeepers and joggers outnumbered customers in the normally bustling Short North neighborhood of Columbus. At a mall in Toledo, roughly two out of three stores were closed behind metal gates.

Gov. Mike DeWine expects 90% of the state's economy will be restarted by week's end when barbershops, hair salons and outdoor restaurant dining also comes back.

