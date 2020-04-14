Governors don't give timetable on "reopening"

President Donald Trump has hinted he may have the say as to when the nation might "reopen for business".

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, there were more than 16,500 COVID-19 cases in Florida. (MGN)

Leaders of West Virginia and Ohio-particularly state health officials-are taking a more cautious view.

They say, in spite of news of more deaths in recent days from coronavirus, the numbers appear to be trending in a positive direction: in other words, closer to "flattening the curve".

But neither Governor Jim Justice or West Virginia health officials, when asked by reporters at a daily briefing Tuesday, were able to say when businesses-or life in general-might begin to return to what they were prior to March.

"We're trending in a great way," Justice said at the beginning of the briefing, "and as we continue to trend in a great way, a lot of good things will start to happen; the things we want to start happening."

And in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and state officials said only that they are working on a plan that could be announced in a few days.

"We're listening and taking advice," said Lieutenant Jon Husted, referring to calls he's received from businesses and individuals, "and trying to put a plan together to give you the answers that you need."

And in Ohio, protestors in recent days have been gathering at the statehouse in Columbus-at roughly the same time as the daily press briefings-saying restrictions need to be eased quickly to turn around the state's economy.

And some rural Ohio legislators are suggesting reopening businesses should be decided on a county-by-county basis, noting their counties have seen fewer cases than the state's larger population centers.

Governor Justice continues to say in all of his daily appearances West Virginians need to continue to practice physical distancing and increased hygiene methods to maintain and reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.