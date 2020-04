The Grand Central Mall is putting together a food drive to help benefit the non-profit organizations and those running low on supplies. It's in association with the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The mall is accepting non-perishable foods and any household items such as paper towels and hand soap. The food drive will be going on until May 31 and their hours go on from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every week day.