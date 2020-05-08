Grand Central Mall waiting on instructions from Justice to re-open

As West Virginia begins to re-open, the near future remains uncertain for many medium and large nonessential businesses as Governor Jim Justice scaled back re-openings from his original week three plan.

One of the largest establishments in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Grand Central Mall, is still waiting on instruction from the governor before opening back up, leaving many of the businesses inside still closed.

“Right now we’re basically just waiting on the governor to give us the go-ahead. We have not gotten any new information on when we can re-open the mall,” said Mindy Fluharty, the Area Marketing Director for Grand Central Mall.

With that, Fluharty said there are a couple of businesses technically open in the mall. The Rage Hair Salon and Nail Citi are open for business by appointment only.

“You would have to call each of those businesses to make arrangements to be let into the mall to go to those particular businesses,” said Fluharty.

United Bank is also open and The Watering Can Studio is doing curbside pick up. Many of the surrounding businesses are also open, like Olive Garden.

And while mall officials don’t know when they will be able to open its doors again, they are planning on taking steps to ensure everyone’s safety once they do re-open.

“You’ll see things a little bit differently,” said Fluharty. “Hours will be a little bit different. We’ll speak to all of that once we re-open.”

