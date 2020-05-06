Grant approved for Athens County industrial park

A former site of a coal-fired power plant in Athens County has gradually become the location of several small manufacturing firms.

And the industrial park in Athens County has now received a $2.9 million grant from JobsOhio.

The Athens County and Southeastern Ohio port authorities jointly announced Wednesday the grant will pay for upgrades of utilities and environmental improvements.

The organizations have been working to develop the site for the past decade.

The head of the Athens County Port Authority says further development of the park could bring economic development to an area whose largest employer is Ohio University.

"We know that the workforce that would be drawn by companies that would establish there, would come from all over the region," said Executive Director Sara Marrs-Maxfield. "And we also know the economic benefits and the power of those dollars will also be beneficial all over the region."

The site is currently occupied by a small manufacturing company, a water utility and the Athens County Recycling Center.

The port authorities say its continued development should result in more job creation for Athens County.